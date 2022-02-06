Offensive Line Hot Board: Breaking down FSU's top 2023 prospects
With the 2022 recruiting class all wrapped up, Florida State's football coaches are full speed ahead when it comes to recruiting the Class of 2023.
FSU hosted a slew of 2023 visitors in January, and the Seminoles' coaches have been hitting the road as well. With that in mind, it's time to start breaking down FSU's early Hot Board for that class.
Up first is the offense, and we're continuing today with the offensive line.
We'll look at the top prospects on the Seminoles' board, how many players FSU could be taking at each position, and where things stand in each recruitment.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 4)
Trending
Schools
Commentary
Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Mich, OSU, VT, PSU, Mia
|
FSU developed a very good early connection.
|
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on FSU & Wedin
This is an in-state prospect that FSU has spent a lot of time on. He visited FSU multiple times last year, and I expect another visit to happen for either the spring game or sometime in March, per Wedin. He has a really good bond with head coach Mike Norvell and OL coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. Personal relationships are something that FSU takes a lot of pride in, and that has really caught the attention of Wedin.
I consider the main threats currently to be Michigan and Ohio State, based on the people I've spoken with close to this recruitment. Though his recent visit to Alabama seemed to make a strong impression as well. And he also wants to visit several other schools, including Miami, Florida, Penn State, Virginia Tech and maybe even a couple schools out west (Southern Cal and Oregon). So this will be a crowded field, but FSU is definitely among the early favorites.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Ole Miss, Tenn, Mich, MSU, VT
|
FSU recently offered. Plans to see 'Noles in spring
|
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on FSU & Crocker
This is another one that will have a lot of national interest. The teams I hear the most in this recruitment are Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and of course FSU, which was the one of the most recent offers. I do think the interest with FSU is mutual from Crocker.
From what he has told me, he will either visit FSU late in the spring or very early in the summer so he can get a chance to see workouts and get to know FSU's coaches personally. Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan likely are the biggest competition for the 'Noles.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Tenn, Aub, WVU, Mia
|
FSU made a solid impression early, team to watch
|
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on FSU & Jeffries
This is one to keep an eye on for Florida State. Jeffries told me he grew up liking the 'Noles, and he wants to get back to FSU late in the spring so he can get a closer look at the academics and be around the players. I do think that FSU is probably the team with the momentum. With that said, it's still pretty early, and Jeffries is likely to visit Tennessee, West Virginia, Auburn and probably Miami in the spring.
I think FSU has positioned itself well after last year's visit. I get the impression it surprised him how well he connected with Atkins in a short time on that trip and how FSU was very aggressive in establishing the relationship off the field. Still a ways to go in this recruitment, but that's a good start.
