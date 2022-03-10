 'Noles host Atlanta OL Trovon Baugh, Clearwater OT Lucas Simmons for key visits during FSU's Elite Junior Day weekend.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-10 22:56:43 -0600') }} football Edit

OL targets Lucas Simmons, Trovon Baugh even more interested after FSU visit

Austin Cox • Warchant
Staff Writer
@AustinRCox12

Florida State’s football staff managed to improve its standing with a number of recruits this past weekend, all while juggling the start of spring practice.

Among the offensive linemen who came in for the Elite Junior Day were Trovon Baugh and Lucas Simmons, and both had very positive things to say about the program's mystique, the campus environment and more.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

FSU offensive line target Trovon Baugh opens up on his recruitment and the 'Noles after visiting for Saturday's practice.
FSU offensive line target Trovon Baugh opens up on his recruitment and the 'Noles after visiting for Saturday's practice. (Michael Langston, Warchant)

Baugh praises Norvell, Atkins during big visit

*ALSO SEE: Rivals250 DB loves FSU visit, says he 'can't wait' to come back soon

*AND SEE: Recruiting: FSU looks to bolster trenches, in lead for several linemen

This was Trovon Baugh’s third visit to FSU and Tallahassee since first making contact with the Seminoles’ coaches during FSU’s Mega Camp last summer.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive guard recapped what it was like being around Bobby Bowden Field, Doak Campbell Stadium and FSU.

“In Doak, you could just feel the past and the history of former players that were once there,” Baugh said. “Once I stepped on campus, I felt all the energetic energy from the campus.”

Checking out campus wasn’t all Baugh did on Saturday. He also checked out the Seminoles' first spring practice and said he had never seen a head coach so active during practice before.

“What I saw from practice, I saw Coach Norvell trying to move the program back to where it was and how it should be,” Baugh said. “It was fun to see practice, though, and watch them get after it.”

Baugh noted that third-year head coach Mike Norvell seems to have his eyes on every player during practice.

“Yeah, in practice he was on full-go. Pushing everyone to their limits,” Baugh said. “Getting everything out of them, as he should.”

Later in the visit, Baugh got a chance to speak with Norvell one-on-one.

“Just know it was a good business conversation. And it was a good one,” he said.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}