OL targets Lucas Simmons, Trovon Baugh even more interested after FSU visit

This was Trovon Baugh’s third visit to FSU and Tallahassee since first making contact with the Seminoles’ coaches during FSU’s Mega Camp last summer.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive guard recapped what it was like being around Bobby Bowden Field, Doak Campbell Stadium and FSU.

“In Doak, you could just feel the past and the history of former players that were once there,” Baugh said. “Once I stepped on campus, I felt all the energetic energy from the campus.”

Checking out campus wasn’t all Baugh did on Saturday. He also checked out the Seminoles' first spring practice and said he had never seen a head coach so active during practice before.

“What I saw from practice, I saw Coach Norvell trying to move the program back to where it was and how it should be,” Baugh said. “It was fun to see practice, though, and watch them get after it.”

Baugh noted that third-year head coach Mike Norvell seems to have his eyes on every player during practice.

“Yeah, in practice he was on full-go. Pushing everyone to their limits,” Baugh said. “Getting everything out of them, as he should.”

Later in the visit, Baugh got a chance to speak with Norvell one-on-one.

“Just know it was a good business conversation. And it was a good one,” he said.