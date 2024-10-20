Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins, John Papuchis preview Miami

in other news
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's loss at Duke
Mike Norvell discusses FSU's loss at Duke on Friday.
Live Updates: Florida State at Duke
Follow along as FSU looks to improve to 23-0 all-time vs. Duke as a slight road underdog.
FSU soccer routs Virginia in top-25 matchup
FSU picks up a 4-0 win, controlling from the start in a win over Virginia.
Where FSU has a statistical edge vs. Duke (and where the Seminoles don't)
A look at some of the stats as we examine who has an edge where in the FSU-Duke matchup.
Seminole Sidelines: FSU vs. Duke preview
Duke beat writer Conor O'Neill joins Patrick Burnham and Charles Fishbein to discuss the matchup with FSU on Friday.
Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis reflect on the loss at Duke and preview the matchup with Miami in their weekly press conferences on Sunday.
