Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's loss at Duke

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's loss at Duke

Mike Norvell discusses FSU's loss at Duke on Friday.

 • Curt Weiler
Live Updates: Florida State at Duke

Live Updates: Florida State at Duke

Follow along as FSU looks to improve to 23-0 all-time vs. Duke as a slight road underdog.

 • Curt Weiler
FSU soccer routs Virginia in top-25 matchup

FSU soccer routs Virginia in top-25 matchup

FSU picks up a 4-0 win, controlling from the start in a win over Virginia.

 • Justin Hood
Where FSU has a statistical edge vs. Duke (and where the Seminoles don't)

Where FSU has a statistical edge vs. Duke (and where the Seminoles don't)

A look at some of the stats as we examine who has an edge where in the FSU-Duke matchup.

 • Bob Ferrante
Seminole Sidelines: FSU vs. Duke preview

Seminole Sidelines: FSU vs. Duke preview

Duke beat writer Conor O'Neill joins Patrick Burnham and Charles Fishbein to discuss the matchup with FSU on Friday.

 • Patrick Burnham

Published Oct 20, 2024
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins, John Papuchis preview Miami
circle avatar
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
Twitter
@bobferrante

Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis reflect on the loss at Duke and preview the matchup with Miami in their weekly press conferences on Sunday.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

