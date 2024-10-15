in other news
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke
Mike Norvell discusses the focal points of Tuesday's practice and preparing for the game at Duke on Friday.
Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win
Renardo Green has an INT, Tatum Bethune recovers a fumble to lead 49ers.
Observations from FSU's Monday practice to begin Duke week
Who stood out during a rare Monday morning FSU football practice to begin Duke week?
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, KJ Kirkland discuss FSU, preview Duke
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and safety KJ Kirkland discuss FSU's practices, preparing for Duke.
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.
