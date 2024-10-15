Advertisement

Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early

Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early

FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.

 • Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke

Mike Norvell discusses the focal points of Tuesday's practice and preparing for the game at Duke on Friday.

 • Curt Weiler
Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win

Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win

Renardo Green has an INT, Tatum Bethune recovers a fumble to lead 49ers.

 • Bob Ferrante
Observations from FSU's Monday practice to begin Duke week

Observations from FSU's Monday practice to begin Duke week

Who stood out during a rare Monday morning FSU football practice to begin Duke week?

Premium contentForums content
 • Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, KJ Kirkland discuss FSU, preview Duke

Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, KJ Kirkland discuss FSU, preview Duke

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and safety KJ Kirkland discuss FSU's practices, preparing for Duke.

 • Curt Weiler

Published Oct 15, 2024
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.

