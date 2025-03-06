Osceola Video: Hamilton reflects on legacy of graduations, relationships

Florida State's Leonard Hamilton will coach his final home game on Saturday against SMU on Saturday at 4 p.m. Hamilton will be honored after the game in a ceremony inside the arena for fans. A large number of his basketball players, from Tennessee-Martin to Oklahoma State, Miami and FSU, will be in attendance on Saturday.

Hamilton discusses his legacy after 23 seasons at FSU, one where he values graduations and relationships more than the wins and ACC titles.