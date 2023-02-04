Osceola video: Lonni Alameda discusses fan day, previews FSU's season
The Florida State softball team held its annual Fan Day and intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, just a few days ahead of the 2023 season. FSU split the team in two, with the Gold taking a 10-2 victory in five innings in a modified scrimmage where innings often began with a runner on first or second base.
Right-hander Allison Royalty, an Arizona State transfer, was among those who impressed with a shutout inning. Kat Sandercock and Ali DuBois also got in a few innings of work.
Kaley Mudge had a two-run double, while Josie Muffley had a two-run bloop single and Kalei Harding had an RBI single.
Harding is among the options at third base going into the year.
FSU also opened up a new multi-level deck along the left-field line, which replaces the berm.
The Seminoles open the season on Thursday against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. in the three-day JoAnne Graf Classic.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify