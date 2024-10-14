Advertisement

FSU at Miami set for night time kickoff

Florida State's trend of playing night games in 2024 will continue in the coming weeks.

 • Bob Ferrante
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Duke, young standouts after Monday practice

What did the FSU head coach have to say in his first media availability of Duke week?

 • Curt Weiler
Observations: FSU softball plays third exhibition game

Notes and thoughts on newcomers as the Florida State softball team played an exhibition on Saturday.

 • Justin Hood
Observations: FSU baseball's exhibition games vs. Auburn in Pensacola

First impressions of FSU's newcomers on Saturday.

 • Bob Ferrante
Live updates: FSU vs. Auburn in Pensacola

FSU faces Auburn in an exhibition on Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola.

 • Bob Ferrante

Published Oct 14, 2024
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Duke, young standouts after Monday practice
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
@CurtMWeiler

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talked after Monday morning's practice, discussing his early thoughts on this week's opponent in Duke, the young offensive players that have impressed him across the roster and more.

