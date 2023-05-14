The second-seeded Florida State men’s golf team will compete in the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional beginning Monday at the Institute Golf Club in Morgan Hill, Calif.

Freshman Luke Clanton begins FSU’s run with a 10:30 a.m. ET tee time. Based on Eastern Standard Time, fellow freshman Jack Bigham tees off at 10:41 a.m., followed by Frederik Kjettrup (10:52 a.m.), Brett Roberts (11:03 a.m.) and Cole Anderson (11:14 a.m.).

Anderson, Bigham, Roberts and Kjettrup were named to the All-ACC teams last week. Kjettrup leads FSU with a 70.15 scoring average and is also the Seminoles’ leader with 15 rounds in the 60s.

The Seminoles make their 17th consecutive NCAA Regional appearance on Monday. The Institute LLC Golf Club is an ultra-private club that opened in 2002 and is the longest course from the championship tees in California at just under 8,000 yards, designed by Damian V. Pascuzz, a member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects.

FSU looks to make its third consecutive appearance at the NCAA finals if it can finish in the Top 5 of its 13-team regional. The other schools include No. 1 seed Pepperdine, Mississippi State (No. 3), Arizona (4), Louisville (5), Baylor (6), Missouri (7), BYU (8), NC State (9), California (10), Charlotte (11), Grand Canyon (12) and Northern Colorado (13).