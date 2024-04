Florida State may have missed out on the commitment of four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith on Wednesday. Smith committed to Auburn after giving serious consideration to FSU and Mississippi State.

However, Smith's recruitment might not quite be finished. Despite his commitment Tigers, when the Osceola contacted Smith late on Tuesday night, he confirmed that he indeed would be taking an unofficial visit to Florida State to watch the Seminoles Spring Showcase.

Smith also told the Osceola today, after committing to Auburn, that he plans to take an official visit to Florida State with a date to be determined.