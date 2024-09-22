PFF grades, snap counts, statistical analysis from FSU's win over Cal

Florida State fans and the Marching Chiefs welcome the Seminoles to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Can FSU finally secure that elusive first win of the season Saturday night against an ACC newcomer?
There will be no QB change this week for the Seminoles according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Florida State has announced that offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers will not play Saturday night against California.
Byron Louis is set to commit on Saturday, plus a look at OL and DL in the mix for FSU.
