Advertisement

in other news

Live Updates: FSU looks to snap winless skid Saturday night vs. Cal

Live Updates: FSU looks to snap winless skid Saturday night vs. Cal

Can FSU finally secure that elusive first win of the season Saturday night against an ACC newcomer?

 • Curt Weiler
ESPN says FSU to start DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback vs. Cal

ESPN says FSU to start DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback vs. Cal

There will be no QB change this week for the Seminoles according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

 • Curt Weiler
FSU OL Jeremiah Byers, two others out for Saturday's game vs. Cal

FSU OL Jeremiah Byers, two others out for Saturday's game vs. Cal

Florida State has announced that offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers will not play Saturday night against California.

 • Bob Ferrante
Fishbits: Byron Louis set to commit, OL to watch

Fishbits: Byron Louis set to commit, OL to watch

Byron Louis is set to commit on Saturday, plus a look at OL and DL in the mix for FSU.

External content
 • Charles Fishbein
The Osceola's keys to a Florida State win over Cal

The Osceola's keys to a Florida State win over Cal

Keys to an FSU win over Cal and score predictions.

 • Patrick Burnham

in other news

Live Updates: FSU looks to snap winless skid Saturday night vs. Cal

Live Updates: FSU looks to snap winless skid Saturday night vs. Cal

Can FSU finally secure that elusive first win of the season Saturday night against an ACC newcomer?

 • Curt Weiler
ESPN says FSU to start DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback vs. Cal

ESPN says FSU to start DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback vs. Cal

There will be no QB change this week for the Seminoles according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

 • Curt Weiler
FSU OL Jeremiah Byers, two others out for Saturday's game vs. Cal

FSU OL Jeremiah Byers, two others out for Saturday's game vs. Cal

Florida State has announced that offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers will not play Saturday night against California.

 • Bob Ferrante
Advertisement
Published Sep 22, 2024
Photos: FSU's win over Cal
Default Avatar
Mike Olivella
Photographer

Photos from Florida State's win over California on Saturday night.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement