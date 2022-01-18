Prized portal signee DE Jared Verse getting acclimated to FSU Football

As hard as it was to go through at the time, the quarantine of 2020 wound up being a blessing of sorts for Jared Verse. Florida State's newest defensive end talked to the media on Tuesday about what he was able to accomplish during those "nine to 10 months" he was at home with his parents. And how, ultimately, it changed the direction of his life. When he signed with Albany as a lightly regarded prospect out of Pennsylvania, Verse was 6-foot-3 and about 210 pounds. When he got back to campus, he was a 240-pound wrecking ball of a defensive end. "I gained 30 pounds of muscle just by working out a lot," Verse said. "My dad went out and bought a bunch of workout equipment. We stocked up on a lot of different proteins and everything, and I just gained a lot of muscle, a lot of strength during that whole time." *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

New FSU defensive end Jared Verse was one of the top defenders in the transfer portal this offseason. (Albany Athletics)

*ALSO SEE: Updates from Tuesday interviews with three FSU Football newcomers It was definitely a lot of protein. "Every morning, I would make like the same breakfast," Verse said. "Eggs, bacon, ham, potatoes, yogurt, cereal. Lunch was like a sandwich. And my mom or dad would make like meatloaf or ham, like a bigger protein-filled dinner. And I'd have a snack late at night and my protein shakes throughout the day." All that eating and lifting has paid off in a big way for Verse, who was one of the best defensive players in all of FCS this past season. It was such an impressive year -- he was credited with 53 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries -- that Verse became one of the most coveted entries into the transfer portal this offseason. He said the process took him by surprise. Verse wasn't necessarily shocked that he received interest after announcing his intentions to transfer, but for a kid who was barely recruited out of high school, he admits it was a bit startling at first. "I never had any doubt in my ability," Verse said. "It was a shock, though, to see all these schools that every high-schooler dreams of coming at them come at you. ... The best way to describe it is overwhelming "Coming out of high school, I wasn't really highly recruited. But then coming out of the transfer portal, a lot of colleges came at me in such a short amount of time. My family had to help me. I leaned on them for a lot of support to kind of help me organize everything."