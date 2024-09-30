Quote book, videos: Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, John Papuchis
Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis spoke with the media on Monday about the loss at SMU and offer up their thoughts on Clemson. Below are some selected quotes and full videos of their interviews.
Alex Atkins
(FSU's offensive line) "It’s still trying to find the best five out there because if one mistake happens on the inside the O-line looks bad. It’s just really putting guys in there who are showing improvement. But I think as Darius has gotten healthier, JB is starting to take steps to get healthier and play more plays, that does assist in getting us back to where we think we should be."
(Brock Glenn) "We have a lot of confidence in Brock. It’s not like a lack of confidence in Brock. But Brock has also been taking his steps to show his command. It’s still a responsibility to show when you do this, you can do it. He’s still growing in his deal. I thought last year he got dealt a raw deal. Sometimes people, they underestimate confidence when you put a guy in almost an impossible situation with him missing most of the year last year and having to come in at a critical part of the season and kind of stepping up and not probably having the early success that he wanted to have. And also being injured as well. I think growing it and building it the right way of understanding what’s best for the individual vs. panic mode and trying to just come up with things. What’s the best to give him the confidence and to be able to go perform where if he does perform he gets the success level needed to still grow and things like that. I’ve seen a lot of deals go bad if you’re not caring for the individual success and the individual growth. You can take a step backwards if you’re not fully ready for that."
(Clemson defense) "They’re going to be multiple on defense. They’re fast, physical, strong. They always have been. I remember in ’22 we played them, we rushed for a lot of yards – we still lost the game. I remember last year we played them, we didn’t rush for anything – we won the game. You’re still going to have your different challenges that they present and that’s why they always have been good on defense there. But also it doesn’t matter how good they are if we’re not making sure we’re in good shape to go match it up. If we’re not making sure we got the best players out there to give us the best opportunity and we put them in the best position. So it starts with a self-evaluation as we’re game planning for the defense. But, yeah, you’re playing against probably one of the best front sevens in our conference."
FSU lists QBs Brock Glenn, DJ Uiagalelei as co-starters
Adam Fuller
(Mindset with game getting out of hand in the second half) "I’m not naïve to think the scoreboard doesn’t get into peoples’ minds. But you tried not to coach that way. It is discouraging when you get down. You don’t want it to be that way. You try to inspire them every minute, whether you’re trying to get them back to center when you’re doing well. You’re trying to regroup and make sure you get focused on the important things when you’re down. You just got to be better than that. But definitely frustrating when you see the score the way it got to be in the second half."
(Younger Seminoles who have earned playing time) "I still think Quindarrius (Jones) is earning his playing time. we got Edwin (Joseph) more involved, more nickel. Coming off that Cal game, we keep giving him more and more. that will continue. He’s been somebody that has earned more opportunities but as you’ve given it to him you’ve seen his preparation and his mindset or connectiveness to what’s going on elevate even more. Which is really the way you want it to look. But things are going to happen in the game. They hit him on one ball. It’s part of playing DB. It's a make-or-break situation. … It’s been Juice (Cryer), it’s been obviously Blake (Nichelson), it’s been Quinn, (Jones) it’s been Ed, it’s been Conrad (Hussey). Ja’Bril Rawls showed up on special teams. He’s been getting more activity."
(Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik) "I thought last year he was a talented player. Quick release. Good mover. Pretty accurate with the football. I think he’s really stayed away from turning the ball over this year, which has helped him. They had some exchange issues last year. Those aren’t showing up as much. … The first game was not what they wanted but they’ve been on a roll since, especially offensively doing a good job. And it starts with him. I think his accuracy on down-the-field balls has been outstanding. He’s dangerous with his feet. … He’s a year older. Everybody wants to label guys as failures or superstars early. I think he’s really starting to come into his own. We’ve all seen the skills of him."
John Papuchis
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple