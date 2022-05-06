Rating the Room: Evaluating FSU's tight ends entering the summer

We'll answer each of those questions and more, continuing today with the tight ends. And don't miss the earlier previews, along with accompanying video breakdowns: Running Back | Quarterback |

What are the position strengths and weaknesses? How is the depth? Is additional help needed through the transfer portal?

With the spring semester coming to a close and the Florida State football team preparing for the start of summer workouts, it's time to take stock of each position on the Seminoles' offense and defense.

This fall, there will be at least six scholarship tight ends on the roster and several walk-ons, including one who already has extensive college experience.

The only departure from last season was UCLA transfer Jordan Wilson, who caught 11 passes while also serving as one of the group's better blockers.

Here is a look at that the Seminoles' tight ends:

1. Camren McDonald, R-Sr., 6-4, 240 -- The Seminoles' top returning tight end has started 20 games over the past two seasons. A former four-star recruit, McDonald has not yet developed into the dynamic threat that many expected when he was recruited as one of the top 10 tight ends in the country. But he has had some nice moments, finished second on the team last season with 24 receptions and continues to improve as a blocker. According to Pro Football Focus, his pass-blocking grades were well above average last year, but his run-blocking left a lot to be desired.

2. Wyatt Rector, R-Jr., 6-2, 232 -- A former quarterback, Rector started to look far more comfortable at tight end this spring than ever before. While he isn't a major threat to stretch the field, his route-running has improved and he doesn't shy away from contact over the middle. Rector has made his biggest impact so far on special teams, where he serves as a captain and is involved in many phases of the kicking game. But with Jordan Wilson moving on, Rector should be a bigger factor in the offense.

3. Preston Daniel, R-So., 6-4, 241 -- Despite coming to FSU as a walk-on two years ago, Daniel has seen a great deal of playing time. He is not going to blow anyone away with his athletic ability, but FSU's coaches have said he is one of the smartest players they have coached. Solid, dependable blocker who likely will be on the field a lot in two-TE sets. It would not be a surprise if he is awarded a scholarship at some point, if it hasn't happened already.

4 (tie). Markeston Douglas, R-So., 6-4, 273 -- FSU knew Douglas would be a project when Mike Norvell signed him in his first recruiting class, but he does have plenty of potential. A former high school basketball standout, he is more athletic than one might expect at his massive size. Nicknamed "Biscuit," Douglas has shown an ability in practice to use his size to post up defenders and make contested catches in the red zone. But he saw limited playing time last season.

4 (tie). Jackson West, So., 6-4, 241 -- Though his only action at tight end last season came in mop-up duty against UMass, the fact that West wasn't redshirted is a strong indication of his potential. He played extensively on special teams and has a very good combination of athletic ability and physicality. If he continues to develop his hands and consistency, West has the potential to be a future starter at the position.

6. Brian Courtney, Fr., 6-3, 235 -- While he played quarterback on offense in high school, FSU's coaches were intrigued by his speed and athleticism, and those traits were readily apparent during his first spring on campus. The early enrollee shined in Tour of Duty conditioning drills and has very good size for a freshman. This fall will be a good opportunity for Courtney to really learn the tight end position and the offense.

7. Jerrale Powers, Fr., 6-4, 238 -- One of a handful of 2022 signees who did not enroll early and will be arriving this summer. Powers was a three-star prospect in high school, but he played for an outstanding high school program in Duncanville, Texas.