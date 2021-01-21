 Top running back recruits on FSU Football's board for class of 2022
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-21 18:11:06 -0600') }} football Edit

RB Hot Board: FSU Football's top early targets for Class of 2022

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

With Florida State's 2021 signing class almost complete, we're looking ahead to what the Seminoles are doing with the class of 2022. And today we focus on the running backs.

In this Running Back Hot Board, we take a look at the prospects high on the Seminoles' list right now, where things stand with each, and which schools might present the most competition.

Earlier Hot Boards: Quarterback |

Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Deerfield Beach's Jaziun Patterson
Deerfield Beach's Jaziun Patterson

RUNNING BACK (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)  

Outlook for RB Jaziun Patterson 
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

PSU, Aub, Mia

FSU has been his dream school growing up. Plans to visit FSU in spring.

David Johnson

The Skinny on FSU & RB Jaziun Patterson

Deerfield Beach's Jaziun Patterson is one of the more talented running back prospects FSU is involved with, and Patterson says FSU was his favorite school growing up. However, back in October, Patterson said Penn State and Auburn were recruiting him the hardest. He also stated that FSU was high on his list as well.

With that said, Patterson is quite familiar with FSU and visited last February for a Junior Day. Per people close to Patterson, if the 'Noles push hard, they will be the team to watch in this recruitment. If not, I hear Penn State and Arkansas will be likely favorites.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}