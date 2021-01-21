RB Hot Board: FSU Football's top early targets for Class of 2022
With Florida State's 2021 signing class almost complete, we're looking ahead to what the Seminoles are doing with the class of 2022. And today we focus on the running backs.
In this Running Back Hot Board, we take a look at the prospects high on the Seminoles' list right now, where things stand with each, and which schools might present the most competition.
Earlier Hot Boards: Quarterback |
Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
RUNNING BACK (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
PSU, Aub, Mia
|
FSU has been his dream school growing up. Plans to visit FSU in spring.
|
David Johnson
The Skinny on FSU & RB Jaziun Patterson
Deerfield Beach's Jaziun Patterson is one of the more talented running back prospects FSU is involved with, and Patterson says FSU was his favorite school growing up. However, back in October, Patterson said Penn State and Auburn were recruiting him the hardest. He also stated that FSU was high on his list as well.
With that said, Patterson is quite familiar with FSU and visited last February for a Junior Day. Per people close to Patterson, if the 'Noles push hard, they will be the team to watch in this recruitment. If not, I hear Penn State and Arkansas will be likely favorites.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news