That means the former four-star recruit, who enrolled at FSU in January, will be in a battle for the starting running back spot when preseason practice opens up.

Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin has been cleared by the NCAA to be immediately eligible for the 2020 season, the school announced Tuesday.

“We are grateful to the NCAA for this decision and to Texas A&M for supporting this process,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. “We’re excited for Jashaun and the opportunity he’s going to have to impact this program on and off the field.”

“I’d like to start by giving all glory to God,” Corbin said. “I’m thankful for the opportunities He has given me and for this opportunity to play at Florida State. Thank you to everyone in Compliance for working on my behalf and to my coaches for their support throughout this process. I also want to say thank you to Texas A&M for making this possible. I’m looking forward to being a big contributor to the team this upcoming season.”

Corbin, a redshirt sophomore from Rockledge, Fla., totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards in his time with the Aggies. He was the starter at running back in 2019 and rushed for over 100 yards in the season opener before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Corbin, who is currently listed at 6-foot, 213 pounds, was a four-star recruit at Rockledge. He totaled almost 4,000 yards his last two seasons alone and finished his prep career with 72 touchdowns.

Norvell said Corbin, who was slowed by an existing hamstring injury at the start of spring practice, was "an explosive young man. He's got great size and strength."

And when Corbin was interviewed at the start of spring practice earlier this month, he said he was happy to be "home" at Florida State, where he had been committed before following Jimbo Fisher to A&M.

"It made all the sense in the world," he said of transferring to FSU. "It's a blessing in disguise. And it all came back full circle. So now I'm here. ...

"And I feel great. I feel refreshed."

Corbin is expected to battle a group of challengers for the starting running back job that includs former five-star recruit Khalan Laborn, redshirt sophomore Anthony Grant, junior college transfer La'Damian Webb and incoming freshman Lawrance Toafili.