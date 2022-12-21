Singleton, who is 6-foot and 170 pounds, is from Fleming Island (Fla.) High School. He committed to FSU in August. Singleton is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals who have him ranked as the 14th-best running back in the 2023 recruiting class, the 39th-best overall prospect in Florida and the 225th-best overall prospect in the country. His list of offers includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Charles Fishbein on Singleton: "Turn on the film and Singleton shows not only great speed but burst. He takes one step and then gets to top-end gear. He is more of a straight-line runner. There is not much wiggle to his game. What he can do is get to the edge of the defense and get into the open field. We feel that Singleton will bring back the stretch runs to their offense. We like that he does not go down on first contact. He keeps his feet moving while contact is made with a defender. Once in FSU's weight program, Singleton will be able to build up his lower body. This will make him even tougher to bring down. He is not physically developed in the lower body. Singleton is not a every down back. He is not a back that is going to carry the ball 15-20 times. He can be effective though. Singleton was a must get.

"FSU has been fortunate to land backs via the transfer portal (Jashaun Corbin from Texas A&M and Trey Benson from Oregon) but the reality is that may not be the best route to go every season. You need a back that comes in as a freshman and you can get a couple of productive seasons out of him. Having a new back every season is not ideal. Benson also gives FSU a back that can not only run the ball but will be very effective as a receiver out of the backfield."