There was expected to be some turnover on Willie Taggart's staff after a disappointing 5-7 season in 2018.

Well, that change has already started.

Florida State offensive coordinator Walt Bell is expected to be named the new coach at the University of Massachusetts, according to a report by Yahoo Sports.

The report says the deal is for five years and $625,000 per year.

Bell came to Florida State after a two-year stint at the University of Maryland, where his offenses struggled to put up big numbers because the quarterbacks kept getting injured. Before that, the Tennessee native was the offensive coordinator at Arkansas State and helped the Red Wolves set school records in his two years running the offense there.

Bell also coached at his alma mater Middle Tennessee State, as well as Southern Miss and North Carolina.

He shared play-calling duties at Florida State with head coach Willie Taggart, and neither had very much success in 2018 as the Seminoles' offensive line struggled to give quarterbacks time to throw and running backs holes to run through.

Taggart, who was expected to be making changes to his staff in the offseason, will now be looking for his second offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in as many years.