Sophomore WR Jalen Brown dismissed, intends to enter portal

Florida State's wide receiver room continues to see turnover following the opening of the spring transfer window.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Jalen Brown has been dismissed from the team and plans to enter the transfer portal.

Brown's departure is now the third wide receiver to leave the program this past week, with recent signee Jordan Scott and junior Hykeem Williams announcing their intentions to transfer earlier this week.

A school spokesperson has since confirmed with the Osceola that Brown has been dismissed from the team but did not comment on the nature of his departure.

Leon County court records indicate that Brown was arrested early on Saturday morning and was released just after 2 a.m. on bond set at $2,500. The arrest was made for "possession of a controlled substance" - a third degree felony.

Brown was a frequent part of the wide receiver rotation during the early part of the 2024 season for Florida State, but did not play another game after the Seminoles 42-16 loss to SMU.

A former four-star prospect, Brown transferred in following his freshman season at LSU. The former Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep product was ranked as the No. 13 wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 80 ranked player nationally.

Brown ends his stint at Florida State with eight catches for 75 yards and zero touchdowns.

Developing depth, evaluating transfers at WR now a high priority for FSU