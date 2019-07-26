After eight seasons on Leonard Hamilton's staff, Florida State assistant coach Dennis Gates is expected to be named head coach at Cleveland State, according to reports. The news first came from national college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman.

Gates, who played point guard at Cal in the late 1990s and early 2000s before embarking on his coaching career, had been mentioned for several head coaching jobs in recent years, including at his alma mater.

During his tenure at Florida State, Gates worked primarily with the Seminoles' guards and also was a very effective recruiter. He was credited with "discovering" Mfiondu Kabengele, the versatile big man who was selected in the first round of this year's NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, and he also was instrumental in landing then-five star recruit Jonathan Isaac, who also would be selected in the first round.

One year ago, Gates spoke at length with Warchant about how he was preparing himself under Hamilton to become a head coach.

With Gates leaving, Hamilton will look for a new assistant coach to join longtime associate head coach Stan Jones and fellow assistant Charlton Young, who has been on the Seminoles' staff for six years.

FSU is in the midst of one of the best runs in school history, having played in three straight NCAA tournaments and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen twice and the Elite Eight once.

