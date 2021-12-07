Rising Spear group will provide NIL opportunities to FSU student-athletes

Below is the full press release from Rising Spear:

The organization even features a few past FSU football stars and current FSU soccer senior Jaelin Howell as members of an advisory council.

Rising Spear, a third-party organization that was formally announced on Tuesday, will work with FSU student-athletes to help facilitate money-making avenues such as social media endorsements and in-person appearances.

As the college athletics landscape shifts toward providing NIL (name, image and likeness) ventures for student-athletes, more opportunities are being formed in Tallahassee to benefit current and future Florida State Seminoles.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Dec. 7, 2021) – Two former members of the Executive Board of Directors of the Seminole Boosters announced the formation of Rising Spear, a new platform to develop Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Florida State University student-athletes.

Rising Spear is a third-party entity not affiliated with Florida State University. The new organization will provide a platform to create and develop NIL opportunities for FSU student-athletes in cooperation with businesses and sponsors. Rising Spear will consist of two options – Gold Standard, representing for-profit opportunities supported by local and national businesses, and Garnet Spirit, a not-for-profit platform creating opportunities to engage FSU student-athletes through appearance fees to help meet the needs of local communities through clinics, fundraising, community service projects and events supporting underserved communities.

“We identified the need for an organization and infrastructure to support student-athletes representing every sport at FSU,” said Bob Davis, former Chairman of the Board of the Seminole Boosters. “It was important to focus our efforts purely on student-athletes and the communities they serve.”

Davis and Alan Flaumenhaft, former Treasurer of the Seminole Boosters, resigned from their Board positions to focus on Rising Spear. Neither Davis nor Flaumenhaft will receive compensation for their roles in the development of the new platform.

Rising Spear and the student-athletes it will serve will also be supported by an “Athletes Advisory Council” of prominent former FSU athletes including Derrick Brooks, Charlie Ward, Kez McCorvey, Casey Weldon (football), Nicki Ekhumo (women’s basketball), Meghan King (softball) and Jaelin Howell (soccer).

“I’m excited and honored to be involved with Rising Spear,” said Derrick Brooks, a former FSU and NFL star. “This is going to be a meaningful effort to support all FSU student-athletes to help them navigate the full potential of NIL and maximize their personal brand value.”

Rising Spear has received commitments for substantial NIL opportunities, and contracts and negotiations are currently under way with major corporations and local businesses. Additionally, the organization has received commitments for contributions to support not-for-profit efforts involving FSU student-athletes.

“I spent the majority of my career creating companies that provide community-based support for the underserved populations.” added Alan Flaumenhaft. “We saw the same opportunity to connect student-athletes with the local community. This structure will provide the student-athletes a lifelong appreciation of giving back”.

The long-term objective of Rising Spear is to empower Florida State student-athletes with the resources and roadmap to maximize their brand value.

Earlier this year, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved guidance that allows prospective and current student-athletes to earn compensation for the use of their NIL in business and sponsorship activities. Under the NIL framework permitted by the NCAA, Florida State University is unable to be directly involved in creating NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

Under NIL guidelines, FSU student-athletes can pursue multiple forms of NIL opportunities, including:

* Traditional Endorsements and Social Media Deals(e.g., compensating a student-athlete to endorse a product in any medium)

* In-Kind Deals(e.g., providing products such as shoes, apparel or vouchers in exchange for promotional activities or services)

* Appearances, Autographs and Camps/Clinics (e.g., compensating a student-athlete in exchange for his/her time and services)

Here is a link to the Rising Spear group's website.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council