Rivals250 cornerback enjoys visit to FSU before recruiting shutdown
Just before the NCAA announced that recruiting would transition to a "dead period" because of concerns about coronavirus, Florida State entertained one of the nation's top defensive backs for an unofficial visit late last week.
While some visits are planned well in advance, this one by Covington, Ga., star Nyland Green came together over the span of just a few days. And the Seminoles' coaches have to be very excited that it did.
Green hasn't named a leader yet in his recruitment, but the four-star prospect clearly came away impressed with everything he saw.
"I feel really good about them (the Seminoles)," he said. "I will be coming out with my Top 10 and people will see it, but yes they will be in there."
Before Green left Tallahassee, he said he was hoping to come back to Tallahassee for FSU's spring game. That unfortunately won't happen, with the university announcing on Tuesday that the game -- and the rest of spring practice -- will be canceled.
For awhile, it looked like Green might not even make this trip. But he said he didn't want to disappoint FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.
"Coach Woodson wanted me here, so following that talk I made sure I got here for a visit," the Rivals250 member said. "It was great. It was a lot of fun just being here for the first time and seeing stuff I've never seen before. Seeing all the coaches and staff together and how everything is such a big family here. It was amazing.
"Seeing the coaches greet me when I first got here made me feel like a superstar. Great feeling."
