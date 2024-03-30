It's certainly fair to call Florida State's wide receiver room this offseason a bit of a melting pot.

There are players like Darion Williamson, Kentron Poitier and Ja'Khi Douglas who have been a part of the program for Mike Norvell's entire tenure. There are second-year players looking to break through. There are three freshmen additions with a fourth on the way this summer. And last, but certainly not least, there are a pair of SEC transfer additions to the room in Alabama transfer Malik Benson and LSU transfer Jalen Brown.

That many different pathways to the FSU roster with so much playing time up for grabs and so little established at wide receiver could easily lead to unrest in the position room.

So far this offseason, though, it's been the opposite.

"It's really special..." Benson said when asked earlier this spring about having so many guys in FSU's wide receiver unit. "Having so many different guys from different backgrounds, it teaches you a lot of things from other people. It's really good to have that many people in one room to mesh with each other."

For a position group that has to replace so much off last year's team (Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson combined for 1,275 yards and 13 touchdown catches last season), there's a lot to like about the high potential and varied skill-set in FSU's wide receiver room this offseason. There are certainly more receivers capable of breaking out than there are likely spots in FSU's wide receiver rotation this fall.

And yet, much of that is potential that still has to be realized. No member of FSU's wide receiver room has ever amassed 300-plus yards in a season at the collegiate level and only two (Poitier and Douglas) have ever surpassed 250 receiving yards in a college season.

That lack of experience has showed up at times through the first few spring practices along with the remarkable potential. It has FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans pushing his guys hard to find better consistency this time of year before fall camp gets underway in July.

"You see guys working and you see flashes of different guys making plays. But we've got to finish the plays, though. A couple of drops and also just being consistent," Dugans said of his position group. "We're doing some good things, putting some good things on film, a lot of coachable moments. We've just got to be consistent, work to get consistent. Finishing plays, whether it's blocks on the perimeter or contested football catches."

While the consistency needs work, the effort is not lacking, a likely factor of how many viable options FSU's wide receiver room has.

"I like the way these guys are working. They did a really good job (Tuesday) as far as the work and you see competition," Dugans added. "I enjoy seeing those guys embracing the challenge and also pushing each other, encouraging and pushing each other. I really like that and think the guys are coming together."