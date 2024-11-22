Seminole Sidelines: Analysis of four-star QB commit Kevin Sperry

On Friday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle discuss the surprise commitment of four-star QB Kevin Sperry. What do we see after watching Sperry's film? We also discuss more news and notes on 2025 prospects ahead of the Dec. 4 early signing day.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.