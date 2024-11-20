Advertisement
Published Nov 20, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: Analysis of FSU hoops through five games
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Curt Weiler, Bob Ferrante and Justin Hood break down the FSU men, who are 4-1 after a win on Tuesday over Hofstra. And the FSU women are 4-1 going into Friday's home game vs. Florida.

We discuss some of the postive storylines in player development, a few areas of concern and what's next for both teams.

