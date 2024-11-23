Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's win over Charleston Southern

On Saturday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva, Charles Fishbein and Jerry Kutz discuss Florida State's win over Charleston Southern. The guys discuss Luke Kromenhoek, the run game and a defense that shut down the Buccaneers until the final minute.

