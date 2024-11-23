Advertisement
Published Nov 23, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's win over Charleston Southern
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat

On Saturday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva, Charles Fishbein and Jerry Kutz discuss Florida State's win over Charleston Southern. The guys discuss Luke Kromenhoek, the run game and a defense that shut down the Buccaneers until the final minute.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement