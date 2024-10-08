Advertisement
Published Oct 8, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: Recruiting notes, Mario Nash's decision, weekend visits
Patrick Burnham
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle reflect on Mario Nash's decommitment from Mississippi State and other FSU's recruiting updates from weekend visitors like Javion Hilson as well as commits in Byron Louis and Zae Thomas.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.


