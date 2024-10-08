Seminole Sidelines: Recruiting notes, Mario Nash's decision, weekend visits

On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle reflect on Mario Nash's decommitment from Mississippi State and other FSU's recruiting updates from weekend visitors like Javion Hilson as well as commits in Byron Louis and Zae Thomas.
