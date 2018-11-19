Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-19 20:46:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Seminoles land commitment from 7-footer Naheem McLeod

Ira Schoffel • Warchant.com
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

Kzhtdsny110himeju4fa
Ben Shott/Elevate Hoops

The Florida State men's basketball team has been planning all along to bring in a big recruiting class for the Class of 2019. Well, it just got bigger -- in more ways than one.

The Seminoles, who already had a top-15 class nationally, landed a commitment Monday evening from 7-foot-2 center Naheem McLeod of Pennsylvania.

FSU now has five commitments for 2019, and two of them are 7-footers; the Seminoles earlier snared a commitment from four-star center Balsa Koprivica.

Koprivica is listed at 7 feet and 240 pounds, while McLeod is listed at 7-2, 210.

McLeod made his official visit to FSU late last month and had also taken trips to La Salle and Rhode Island. He is rated by Rivals as the nation's No. 25 center.

Here is a look at FSU's 2019 recruiting class, which was rated No. 11 in the country Monday night.

The Seminoles could still add more firepower to this class, as they are in the running for James Wiseman, the No. 2-ranked player in the nation. Wiseman, a 7-footer from Memphis, is expected to announce his commitment on Tuesday.

---------------------------

Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}