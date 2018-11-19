The Florida State men's basketball team has been planning all along to bring in a big recruiting class for the Class of 2019. Well, it just got bigger -- in more ways than one.

The Seminoles, who already had a top-15 class nationally, landed a commitment Monday evening from 7-foot-2 center Naheem McLeod of Pennsylvania.

FSU now has five commitments for 2019, and two of them are 7-footers; the Seminoles earlier snared a commitment from four-star center Balsa Koprivica.

Koprivica is listed at 7 feet and 240 pounds, while McLeod is listed at 7-2, 210.

McLeod made his official visit to FSU late last month and had also taken trips to La Salle and Rhode Island. He is rated by Rivals as the nation's No. 25 center.

Here is a look at FSU's 2019 recruiting class, which was rated No. 11 in the country Monday night.

The Seminoles could still add more firepower to this class, as they are in the running for James Wiseman, the No. 2-ranked player in the nation. Wiseman, a 7-footer from Memphis, is expected to announce his commitment on Tuesday.

