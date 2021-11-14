Seminoles' seven-game streak over Gators comes to ugly end

Florida State is now 1-1 on the season, and Florida is 2-0.

The No. 20 Seminoles led at halftime by two and were even ahead midway through the second half by a point, but the Gators went on a game-changing 13-0 run, turning steals and blocks into points on the other end on their way to a 71-55 win over the No. 20 Seminoles.

Florida State's win streak over Florida in men's basketball is now over.

BOX: Florida 71, No. 20 FSU 55

For the game, the Seminoles committed 17 turnovers and the Gators had 10 blocked shots. Starting guards Caleb Mills and Anthony Polite managed just four points total, combing to go 2-of-14 from the floor.

"I think our inexperience showed quite a bit today," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "And we had some veterans that didn't have great games. And Florida had a lot to do with that."

Florida State shot 38.5 percent from the floor overall and was also just 8-of-15 from the free-throw line. The Gators' defensive intensity was there for all 40 minutes, never letting the Seminoles get into any sort of rhythm.

If they weren't forcing turnovers or blocking shots, they were forcing difficult shots.

"They did a great job of being who they are," Hamilton said. "I thought they out-Florida State'd Florida State. They did to us what we've been accustomed to doing to other people."

Senior forward Malik Osborne led the Seminoles with 18 points. Freshman Matthew Cleveland came off the bench to score 11. Fellow freshman Jonathan Butler added eight off the bench for the Seminoles, who were out-rebounded 44-33 by the grad-transfer heavy Gators.

Colin Castleton had 15 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks for Florida, which had been waiting almost eight full years to enjoy a win over Leonard Hamilton's team.

"I thought they turned it up a notch, and I didn't think they we matched their execution and intensity," Hamilton said. "A lot of their transfers have played college ball, and I think they were accustomed (to the environment and intensity) a little more than we were."