Florida Sen. Marco Rubio sent a letter to NCAA president Charlie Baker asking for the governing body to reconsider Darrell Jackson's appeal, which was denied last week.

The Florida State defensive tackle is a two-time transfer, playing at Maryland in 2021 and Miami in 2022. He had appealed to the NCAA for the chance to play at FSU this fall, but Jackson and coach Mike Norvell announced to the media on Tuesday that the waiver was not approved.

Jackson is a native of Havana, Fla., and played at Gadsden County High.

"A promising young athlete, Darrell grew up not far from Tallahassee," Rubio's letter reads in part. "He first attended the University of Maryland before transferring to the University of Miami last season. While at Miami, Darrell excelled, playing in all 12 games. Unfortunately, Darrell is experiencing every family's worst nightmare. A sick parent is tough on grown children. To have to go through this while still in college is especially difficult. Strong communities are built from strong families. I comment Darrell for his decision to put family first and move home."

As a two-time transfer, Jackson had to appeal for the chance to play at FSU this fall. Instead, he will be allowed to practice but can't play until 2024. The NCAA also denied a request for UNC receiver Tez Walker, which the school also announced on Tuesday.

Rubio asks for the NCAA to take a second look at Jackson's appeal.

"The NCAA's decision to deny Darrell's waiver request sends a wrong message to our young adults when confronted with family health. Darrell's hardship application deserves a second look. If this is not what hardship waivers are for, then what is?"