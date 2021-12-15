Signing Day Shocker! No. 1 recruit Hunter flips from FSU to Jackson State

The nation's No. 1 recruit, athlete Travis Hunter of Collins Hill, Ga., pulled off a signing day stunner on Wednesday and chose Jackson State over Florida State.

Hunter had been committed to the Seminoles for well over a year and rebuffed numerous rumors in recent months that he was wavering from that commitment.

The original concerns were that he might switch his commitment to his home-state Georgia Bulldogs, but instead he is signing with the FCS program coached by FSU legend Deion Sanders.

Hunter announced the decision during a lunchtime signing ceremony.

