Solomon Thomas recaps visit, offers perspective on FSU's 1-3 start

"A little homesick," Thomas said on how it felt to be back. "Not really being able to see the guys face to face (for so long). During the summer I was up here a little bit more than I am now. I'm ready for that signing day. I'm waiting for it."

It was the first time that Thomas has been on campus since the end of July, when the Seminoles began their preseason camp. Since then, quite a bit has changed — not only in the outlook of the season but in the structure of the recruiting class.

It's been a minute or two since Solomon Thomas was on Florida State's campus but the Seminoles got their five-star offensive line commit back on campus for their victory against Cal on Saturday.

It hasn't been the easiest three games for the Seminoles offensively as they've been without offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins due to suspension. With the return of Atkins to the sidelines, there was an immediately noticeable improvement in the offensive line play that Thomas took notice of.

"I didn't care too much about the 0-3 start. It was more so how they were going to do tonight. I wanted to come to the game when Coach Atkins came back. I've seen what I needed to see, there wasn't nothing changing (with my recruitment)," Thomas said.

Even still, the struggles that the Florida State offense has had through their prior three games was something that hardly anybody anticipated — at least to the degree it has occurred. As one of the earliest commitments of the recruiting class and someone who is very familiar with the locker room, Thomas offered an interesting perspective on the team's slow start.

"The camaraderie is there — I see it. But at the same time, they are so close to where nobody wants to check anybody, if that makes sense. Of course as a true friend, you are going to check your friend but those people who are more so like colleagues, it's almost like you don't want to step on any toes. Especially if you are a new kid in town or a transfer and you are still trying to make your way around. They just have to hold each other accountable for what they do right but mostly what they do wrong. I feel like that will ultimately help the team," Thomas said.

"It was definitely a team effort (tonight). I liked how they've stayed together and didn't start pointing fingers when they were getting down. Because coming off a 13-0 season and then going 0-3? That's a hard pill to swallow. I just like the way they've handled their adversity."

In returning to campus, Thomas also got to spend some time with fellow commits Tramell Jones and CJ Wiley.

"It was good (to see them). It was a little disappointing knowing that some guys have fallen off," Thomas said. "But at the end of the day, you know who is with you and who is not. And those guys who are riding with you, I would rather be with those guys rather than guys who are just there for the ride and the glitz and the glimmer."

Though Thomas may not make it over to campus as much as he would like, it appears that he is still locked in with the Seminoles despite their sluggish start.

