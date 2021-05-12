 FSU quarterback room shows major improvement heading into 2021
Spring exit interviews: FSU's QB room sees major upgrade in 2021

Now that the dust has settled on the Florida State football team's 2021 spring practice, we're taking inventory of every position on the Seminoles' roster.

We'll break down how each position looks coming out of the spring, what the expectations are for the fall, which players will be key contributors, and whether the group is trending in the right direction.

We continue the series today with the quarterback position.

Projected starter: Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis or grad transfer McKenzie Milton.

This one likely won't be decided until deep into August. Travis is the returning starter for the Seminoles, and when he was healthy in 2020, he proved to be a dynamic athlete at the quarterback spot. He led the Seminoles to their upset win over North Carolina and also helped the offense put up 56 points in the season-finale win over Duke.

But Milton didn't transfer to FSU to stand on the sidelines. He enters 2021 as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the country. He accounted for over 90 touchdowns while leading Central Florida to 23 straight wins before a devastating leg injury near the end of the 2018 season.

Milton hasn't played in a competitive game since, and other than some scout-team work with the Knights in 2020, the Seminoles' spring practice was his first real competitive environment in over two years. The former All-American seemed to endure a slow start in March, but he finished the spring well, culminating in an impressive performance in the spring game.

Travis was the most consistent of the two quarterbacks during the 15 practices, and he has some elite playmaking ability, but Milton proved near the end of spring that it's a real competition that might not be decided until the final days of preseason camp.

After a challenging start to the spring, McKenzie Milton seemed to grow comfortable running Mike Norvell's offense later in the spring.
After a challenging start to the spring, McKenzie Milton seemed to grow comfortable running Mike Norvell's offense later in the spring. (Klayton Campbell/FSU Sports Information)
