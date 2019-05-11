If spring football practice is in full gear at IMG Academy, there's almost always going to be a steady stream of college football coaches making their way to the Bradenton campus. Coaches from Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina were checking things out on the day we visited.

While wide receiver Michael Redding is one of the top prospects at the school -- he's rated the No. 5 player in the state of Florida and No. 7 receiver in the country -- Redding seems to have narrowed his focus to just a handful of schools: Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Purdue.

And the Seminoles clearly are showing the four-star receiver how much of a priority he us.

"Yes, it's been pretty steady with how FSU is pushing," Redding said. "Most of the time I talk with Coach [Ron] Dugans, Coach [Raymond] Woodie, Coach [David] Kelly and Coach [Kendal] Briles. It's most of the coaching staff. My bond has been very good with Coach Dugans. It's been developing strong with him, and I'm actually going to talk with him tonight or soon."

It isn't just the FSU coaches who are pushing hard for Redding, but also the class of 2020 commits as well as current players.

Redding said no other school's recruiting class is pursuing him the way Florida State's has.