Stats for Seminoles in the NFL in conference championship games

Keon Coleman (Bills): One catch for 12 yards in loss to Kansas City. Targeted four times. Had three catches for 22 yards in the postseason, adding to his 57 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.

Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Battled an injury but played the first half at center in win over Washington.

Cam Erving (Eagles): Signed to the practice squad in the days leading up to the NFC title game. He has played center, guard and tackle in 98 career regular season games.

Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Played but did not record a tackle in win over Buffalo. Nnadi has two tackles in the postseason. He had 11 tackles in the regular season.

Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles in win over Washington. Sweat has four tackles in the postseason, adding to his 41 tackles in the regular season. He also had eight sacks.

Johnny Wilson (Eagles): No catches in win over Washington. Wilson hasn't had a catch in the playoffs. He had five receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in the regular season.