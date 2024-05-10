Storm damages Howser's right-field fence, foul pole
A Friday morning storm wreaked havoc across Tallahassee, causing damage on Florida State's campus. While not confirmed, a tornado likely is the culprit and tore up the right-field fence at Dick Howser Stadium.
A full assessment is not yet known, although the storm brought heavy rain and strong winds across campus and downtown. FSU's campus has been closed.
"University crews are on campus and continuing to assess and clean up damage," a statement posted on FSU's alerts site said. "Nonessential personnel, students, and visitors should avoid all campuses in Tallahassee until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation."
On a drive around FSU's campus, there was no visible damage to the soccer or softball fields as well as Mike Long Track, the Scott Speicher Tennis Center or Tully Gym. There were a number of trees down around Doak Campbell Stadium.
Howser Stadium sustained damage along the right-field fence and foul pole.
The Florida State baseball team is on the road, set to begin a three-game series against Pittsburgh on Friday at 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra).
FSU has one home regular-season series left, hosting Georgia Tech for three games beginning on May 17.
All of FSU's athletics teams are on the road this weekend. FSU softball is playing in the ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C. FSU track and field is at the ACC Outdoors, while men's tennis is playing in a Super Regional at Knoxville, Tenn.
The City of Tallahassee said more than 66,000 customers are without service on Friday morning and that restoring power could take the next few days.
This story will be updated throughout the day
