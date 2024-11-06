Sydney Bowles offers valued shooting, defense off bench for FSU

Florida State’s improved depth was on display in the season opener, with six Seminoles coming off the bench and combining for 50 points.

Sydney Bowles had the biggest impact, scoring 18 points while adding a rebound, assist and steal in 19 minutes as the Seminoles cruised to a 119-49 win. The junior transfer from Texas A&M made 4 of 7 shots from beyond the arc as FSU shot 39.5 from long range.

Bowles said her first experience in a regular-season game was amazing, shaking off some early jitters as she missed her first three shots before finishing 7 of 11 from the floor.

“I like to make plays,” Bowles said. “I like to score. I like to play defense. I think that’s one thing that the coaching staff has really challenged me with the new defense.”

Bowles made a splash as a freshman at Texas A&M but only scored in double figures once in her sophomore season. The Lithonia, Ga., native entered the transfer portal and reconnected with the FSU coaching staff that recruited her coming out of high school. Bowles recalls attending a camp and talking with then-coach Sue Semrau before picking Texas A&M. Once in the portal and evaluating her options, coach Brooke Wyckoff chatted with her on the phone before Bowles made a visit to FSU.

“The coaching staff was extremely transparent with me and that’s something that I appreciated,” Bowles said. “Style of play, we both emphasize back and forth that we felt like this was a style of play that would fit me greatly and that I would fit into this team.

“We sat down and talked and I just knew in my heart that this is where I wanted to be. I’m just so excited. I knew I made the right decision since the first day I set on campus here.”

FSU returned its foundational players in Ta’Niya Latson, Makayla Timpson and O’Mariah Gordon for 2024-25. Wyckoff made building depth a priority, and landing Bowles was a significant one to help distribute minutes across the roster.

“I have been so impressed with Sydney and what she’s brought,” Wyckoff said. “She just brings energy. She’s an experienced college player. She’s been shooting the ball great. I just love her courage to get shots up. And defensively she’s able to do so many things because of her versatility. Really love the spark that she’s providing off the bench.”

The No. 19 Seminoles (1-0) routed North Florida 119-49, scoring a school record in points. Now FSU takes a step up in competition on Thursday when they travel to Illinois (7 p.m., live stream on Big Ten Network+), which received votes in both preseason polls.

Illinois will host FSU in its regular season opener. The Illini return senior Kendall Bostic (12.1 points and 10.9 rebounds in 2023-24). Sophomore Gretchen Dolan also had 16 points, while Adalia McKenzie added 13 points in an exhibition win.

“We are super excited for this road game,” Wyckoff said. “It’s an early opportunity to be challenged in this way. Illinois is an experienced team. They have a lot of their players back, scoring back and really well-coached.”