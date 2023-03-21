Florida State Women’s Basketball’s Ta’Niya Latson has earned the 2022-23 Tamika Catchings Award as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s National Freshman Player of the Year, the group announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The USBWA has presented a women's National Freshman Player of the Year Award since the 1991-92 season. Two seasons ago, the award was named in honor of Tennessee legend Tamika Catchings, the USBWA's 1997-98 national freshman of the year and a three-time All-American.

Latson will receive the award at the USBWA College Basketball Awards Banquet in St. Louis on April 12, which is hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club.

The Miami native recorded one of the best freshman seasons in collegiate basketball history, averaging 21.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from 3-point range. Latson became the first freshman to lead the ACC in scoring and set the single-season scoring average record by a freshman in the conference with 659 points.

Previously, Latson was named the ACC's rookie of the year and was selected first-team All-ACC. She suffered an injury late in the regular season, missing the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament (although she made the trip to both postseason events and cheered on her team from the bench).

Latson shot 85.9 percent (171 of 199) from the free throw line, the second-most free throws made in a season at FSU and the most since Carla Williams’ record-setting 189 made free throws in the 1995-96 season.

Latson and the Seminoles earned a No. 7 seed to their 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament, and finished 12-6 in the ACC this season. Florida State’s 79.3 points per game this season is ranked 10th nationally.