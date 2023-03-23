Ta’Niya Latson’s first season was remarkable, a freshman leading the ACC in scoring for the first time in league history. The Florida State guard was often in the spotlight — and on Tuesday she was named the nation’s freshman of the year by the basketball writers’ association — but her expectations going into year 1 show her humble side.

They were instead on personal and team growth and not lofty goals.

“Honestly, I didn't even think I would start this season,” Latson told the Osceola on Wednesday. “After this summer that I had, I was kind of struggling a little bit. Once I found the groove, it's everybody's dream to come to college and just play amazing and do good things, freshman of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year. But that wasn't my set goal going into the season. I was just trying to grow and get better.”

Latson was impressive from the start, scoring 30 points in seven games (there were only 13 games where an ACC player scored 30 or more in 2022-23). She also led the ACC with 18 games of 20 or more points, including 14 straight games. Latson’s 659 points was the most by an ACC freshman, surpassing UNC’s Diamond DeShields (627 in 2013-14).

The 5-foot-8 Latson shot 45.5 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from 3-point range, and her 85.9 free-throw percentage was third in the ACC. She also had 4.5 rebounds per game and 2.9 assists per game.

After a groundbreaking regular season, Latson missed the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament due to injury. Without going into detail on the injury, Latson said, “I'm good. It's just about maintenance and staying strong and getting stronger.”

Watching FSU play Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament and then Georgia in the NCAA Tournament were difficult for Latson. She made the trips to Greensboro, N.C., and Iowa City to be with the team and cheered on her teammates.

“I feel like those last two games, I was the most nervous I've ever been throughout the whole season,” Latson said. “I really wanted to be out there with my teammates and give my team all I had. I really wanted to win and go deep in the tournament in ACC and NCAA. It was really tough sitting on the sideline, but I felt that was best for what I had going on.”