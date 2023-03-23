Ta'Niya Latson reflects on breakout freshman season, what's next for FSU
Ta’Niya Latson’s first season was remarkable, a freshman leading the ACC in scoring for the first time in league history. The Florida State guard was often in the spotlight — and on Tuesday she was named the nation’s freshman of the year by the basketball writers’ association — but her expectations going into year 1 show her humble side.
They were instead on personal and team growth and not lofty goals.
“Honestly, I didn't even think I would start this season,” Latson told the Osceola on Wednesday. “After this summer that I had, I was kind of struggling a little bit. Once I found the groove, it's everybody's dream to come to college and just play amazing and do good things, freshman of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year. But that wasn't my set goal going into the season. I was just trying to grow and get better.”
Latson was impressive from the start, scoring 30 points in seven games (there were only 13 games where an ACC player scored 30 or more in 2022-23). She also led the ACC with 18 games of 20 or more points, including 14 straight games. Latson’s 659 points was the most by an ACC freshman, surpassing UNC’s Diamond DeShields (627 in 2013-14).
The 5-foot-8 Latson shot 45.5 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from 3-point range, and her 85.9 free-throw percentage was third in the ACC. She also had 4.5 rebounds per game and 2.9 assists per game.
After a groundbreaking regular season, Latson missed the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament due to injury. Without going into detail on the injury, Latson said, “I'm good. It's just about maintenance and staying strong and getting stronger.”
Watching FSU play Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament and then Georgia in the NCAA Tournament were difficult for Latson. She made the trips to Greensboro, N.C., and Iowa City to be with the team and cheered on her teammates.
“I feel like those last two games, I was the most nervous I've ever been throughout the whole season,” Latson said. “I really wanted to be out there with my teammates and give my team all I had. I really wanted to win and go deep in the tournament in ACC and NCAA. It was really tough sitting on the sideline, but I felt that was best for what I had going on.”
Despite how the season ended, the Seminoles exceeded expectations. FSU (23-10) was picked to finish ninth in the ACC in the preseason, in large part due to a new-look roster. But in Brooke Wyckoff’s first year as the permanent head coach, the Seminoles tied for fourth in the league standings at 12-6 and were seeded fifth in the ACC Tournament.
With Latson and Makayla Timpson, the league’s most improved player, as well as a core of veteran players, the Seminoles led the ACC in scoring offense (79.3 points), were second in rebounding (43.1 per game) and third in 3-point percentage (32.5) as well as opponent field-goal percentage (36.4).
Latson pointed to victories over top-25 teams like UNC on the road and NC State at home as being among the highlights for the Seminoles.
“Beating ranked teams and starting off really strong in ACC play,” Latson said. “And building the chemistry that we did build throughout the season. And honestly my teammates made it really easy to play around them and be me.”
What’s next for Latson? She wants to use the offseason to get stronger and build her game with on- and off-court workouts. Humble and self-motivated, Latson said she also feels more prepared to take on a leadership role in year 2 at FSU now that she has a year of college basketball experience.
“It is hard being a leader as a freshman,” Latson said. “I've tried to just lead by example and do what I do on the court. And I feel like as time goes by, I'm going to grow into my voice a little bit more and be more of a vocal leader.”
Latson said she has been watching the NCAA Tournament games, focusing often on LSU and South Carolina. “I feel like that’s going to be the final,” Latson said. “They’re disciplined on both ends of the floor, offensively and defensively.”
Watching the games has also been a motivation for Latson and the Seminoles as they look ahead to the 2023-24 season. FSU will lose veterans like Valencia Myers and Erin Howard as well as Taylor O’Brien and Jazmine Massengill (all four are out of eligibility).
Howard transferred from Auburn to FSU a few seasons ago and was a big part of the Seminoles’ success. On Tuesday, the FSU women’s basketball account released a Twitter video with Howard describing why she picked FSU and how it helped her career and prepared her for life. The message is subtle but with the transfer portal open is there as an example of what FSU offers to potential transfers.
Latson underscores the point by describing her experience as well as her teammates’ aspirations.
“We’re planning to go pretty far in the tournament next year,” Latson said. “It's a really good place where you can be yourself and you can play, a really great atmosphere and coaching staff. As teammates we all get along. We have fun on and off court.
“I would mainly just say that to a lot of recruits or people coming in, and NIL is getting big, so we have a lot of good benefits. As a player you want somewhere where you can go out and make an immediate impact. And I feel like a lot of people can do that here at Florida State.”
