Rising sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson of Florida State Women’s Basketball is one of 22 student-athletes selected to participate in the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team Trials, announced on Thursday by USA Basketball.

The trials will be held May 11-15 in Colorado Springs. The 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup is set for July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico.

“I want to thank the committee members for their efforts in putting together such a quality group of invitees for the 2023 USA AmeriCup Team trials,” USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee Chair Doug Bruno said. “Trials will be a fun and challenging experience for each of these athletes, and 12 of these exceptional young athletes will depart Colorado Springs ready to embrace the challenges of international competition, where the USA will face the very best from FIBA Americas."

Latson will compete with and against a highly talented roster that features some of the best U.S.-born collegiate players in the country. The Miami native will make her USA Basketball debut at the trials.

As the consensus National Freshman of the Year last season, Latson also delivered one of the best performances in program history in 2022-23. She recorded seven of the ACC’s 14 30-point games and set an FSU single-season record with seven 30-point performances in her dominant freshman year.

Latson averaged 21.3 points per game for the Seminoles and set the ACC’s single-season freshman scoring record with 659 total points, eclipsing the previous high by Diamond Deshields.

Following selection of the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team, athletes will return to Colorado Springs for training camp in June.

Since the event’s inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCup gold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021. In addition to the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will participate in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup. The draw is set to take place May 10.