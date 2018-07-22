Florida State head coach Willie Taggart sat down with the "Wake Up Warchant" crew, Corey Clark and Aslan Hajivandi, during the ACC Kickoff media session Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.

In this 10-minute interview, Taggart talks extensively about his quarterbacks, the idea that one QB "fits" better with his offense, the Seminoles' offensive line, uniform combinations and more.

