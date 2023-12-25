Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker will not play in the Orange Bowl, an FSU spokesperson confirmed to the Osceola on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, 247Sports and The Athletic reported Rodemaker intends to transfer.

Rodemaker has participated in open practices leading up to the Christmas break. The Seminoles are set to arrive in Fort Lauderdale this afternoon.

The redshirt junior quarterback stepped in to guide FSU to a win over North Alabama and started the Florida game. In 2023, Rodemaker completed 32 of 56 passes for 510 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

FSU will start true freshman Brock Glenn against Georgia on Saturday. Glenn has completed 10 of 25 passes for 90 yards, starting for the Seminoles against Louisville in the ACC championship game.

“Life is full of choices and the opportunity that we have now," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "Brock (Glenn), who started the (ACC) championship game for us, is going to be the starter here for the Orange Bowl. Definitely excited to see him take the step from his first start to his second start. A lot of confidence in what he'll be able to do, what he'll be able to accomplish. It’s part of the new age of college athletics. I know Brock is going to be fired up and excited for the opportunity that he has."

Early enrollee Luke Kromenhoek is also set to join the team for bowl practices.

Florida State will be shorthanded for the bowl game. Running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and defensive end Jared Verse have all entered the NFL draft early and opted out. Tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett are entering the draft but have not clarified if they will play in the bowl game.

The Seminoles have also welcomed in Cam Ward and DJ Uiagalelei for visits in December. Neither quarterback has made a decision about where he will play in 2024.