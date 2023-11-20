As expected, there was an update at the top of Florida State football’s depth chart to kick off Florida week.

After FSU star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury in Saturday’s win over North Alabama, redshirt junior QB Tate Rodemaker moved to the top of the depth chart Monday before the Seminoles’ regular-season finale at UF (7 p.m. on ESPN).

Rodemaker relieved Travis Saturday and threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in the UNA game. Over his career, he’s thrown for 767 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

True freshman Brock Glenn is listed as Rodemaker's backup with redshirt freshman AJ Duffy listed as the third-string quarterback entering Saturday's game.

Obviously, it’ll be a challenge for Rodemaker leading the Seminoles into the Swamp and then the ACC Championship Game. But he certainly has Travis firmly in his corner as a believer.

"Y’all don’t be shocked when he brings us where we belong. #18elieve,” Travis shared in a comment on Instagram Sunday.

The only other change to FSU's depth chart this week was the removal of true freshman Edwin Joseph as the third-string nickel cornerback. Joseph was seen ahead of the Miami game with an arm in a sling.

Mike Norvell and the three FSU coordinators are set to address the media at 11:30 a.m. Monday to discuss the above updates as well as the UF game this upcoming weekend.