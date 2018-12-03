Florida State hosted only one official visitor this weekend, but it was an important one as Seminole legacy recruit Marcus "Speedy" Banks made his way from Texas to Tallahassee.

Banks, a defensive back who is the son of the late Bobby Meeks, an offensive lineman at FSU in the early 2000s, gave the visit rave reviews as he departed on Monday.

"I've always been a big Florida State fan since I was little, so it was a great visit," said Banks, who made the trip with his mother, Leah. "I really enjoyed bonding with the coaches, players. It was overall a really good feeling coming out of the visit."

Although he has been familiar with the Florida State program since his childhood, Banks did not have the same type of connection to the Seminoles' coaches, particularly defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett.

That changed once Banks arrived in Tallahassee this weekend.

"I spent a lot of time with Coach Barnett and Coach [Willie] Taggart," Banks said. "It was real comfortable with Coach Barnett. He was like the other coaches here, too, real laid-back, easy to talk with. You don't really feel like you are being recruited, but feels more like you are hanging out with some real good guys. I felt very comfortable."