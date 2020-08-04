Editor's Note: This is the fifth in a series of six stories detailing how Mike Norvell and Florida State's first-year coaching staff worked to lead their players remotely during the first four months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida State football team is scheduled to open preseason camp this Friday. It will be the Seminoles' first full-speed, official practice in nearly five months -- since the coronavirus cut short spring drills on March 12.

In some ways, Mike Norvell's team will be just like every other college football program in the country, fighting to make up for lost time in the midst of ongoing uncertainty about the fate of the 2020 season.

In other ways, Norvell's Seminoles have been ahead of the curve for the past two months, if not longer.

When the NCAA announced in late May that college football teams could begin voluntary campus workouts on June 1, only a handful of programs in the country were prepared to take that plunge. Florida State and Virginia Tech were the only ones in the ACC.

Most schools didn't start until June 8 or June 15. Some others didn't get back on campus until late June or July.

While there is no way to quantify how significant that extra time together will be when it comes to putting a product on the field this fall, it is without question one more indication of how resourceful the Seminoles were during the quarantine. And how diligent Norvell was about finding every possible efficiency in preparing for his first season.

“I don’t know if any other institution -- at least to our knowledge -- supported their student-athletes the same way we did,” said Jeff Kupper, FSU's director of player development and operations. “From what we were reading on the Internet, from talking to colleagues … I felt like our university really supported the student-athletes better than most anyone else that we know of.

“Obviously, we can’t prove it. But I do know that when people would call and ask, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’, they were often surprised by how well we were able to plan our players’ development.”

