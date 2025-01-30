Thursday recruiting notes: 2026 offers, in-school visits, updates

FSU coaches are back on the road this week making in-school and in-home visits with prospects across the state and country. Here is a look at the latest prospects FSU has offered over the last two days. We also have information on who the FSU staff made in-schools visits with on Wednesday and Thursday, plus other updates regarding key FSU prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

2026 offers

Aiden Harris is the twin brother of Andrew Harris and both prospects were offered by FSU on Thursday after a visit from defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. Harris is a Rival100 prospect and is ranked as the second best SDE prospect in the class of 2026 and the 17th-best overall prospect in the class. His list of offers includes Auburn, BC, GT, Indiana, Kentucky, Memphis, Miami, UNC, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Andrew Harris is the twin brother of Aiden Harris and both players were offered by Knighton while conducting an in-school visit. Like his brother, he is a four-star prospect. He is ranked as the 20th-best SDE prospect in the class of 2026. His list of offers includes Auburn, BC, GT, Indiana, Kentucky, Memphis, Miami, Missouri, UNC, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Robinson was offered on Thursday by FSU. The Holmes County (Miss.) High product is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 52nd-best offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2026. His list of offers also includes Auburn, GT, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oregon and Tennessee.

Simeon was offered by FSU on Thursday. He is a three-star prospect and ranked as the 14th-best overall prospect in his home state. His list of offers includes Auburn, BC, Buffalo, Connecticut, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Syracuse and Texas.

2027 offers

Griffin was offered by FSU on Thursday. His list of offers includes UNC, Virginia Tech and Troy.

Jones was offered by FSU on Thursday. His list of offers includes App. State, Duke, ECU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, NC State, Ohio State, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Smith was offered by FSU on Thursday. His offer list also includes Georgia, South Carolina and Vandy.

In-school or in-home visits on Wednesday night, Thursday

Updates