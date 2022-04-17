Tight End Hot Board: Breaking down FSU Football's top prospects

With spring football coming to a conclusion last week for Florida State, it's a great time to start looking closer at the Seminoles' 2023 recruiting class.

And we'll continue our Hot Board breakdowns with the tight end position, where the Seminoles already have one commitment but are still looking at several other targets.

Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's TE board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the offensive line.

