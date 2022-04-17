Tight End Hot Board: Breaking down FSU Football's top prospects
With spring football coming to a conclusion last week for Florida State, it's a great time to start looking closer at the Seminoles' 2023 recruiting class.
And we'll continue our Hot Board breakdowns with the tight end position, where the Seminoles already have one commitment but are still looking at several other targets.
Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's TE board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the offensive line.
TIGHT ENDS (EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commit (Soft)
|
Ole Miss, UF, Miss St
|
Pittman says he's all in. But he's still visiting other schools.
|
Chris Thomsen,
Mike Norvell
The Skinny on FSU & Pittman
Pittman is doing and saying all the right things when it comes to his FSU commitment. He has said he's all in and that he believes in Mike Norvell's vision and where FSU is going. He also says he likes what the 'Noles are going to do with him in this offense. He has visited FSU multiple times this spring and was there again recruiting for FSU at the spring game.
But at the same time, he's enjoying the process and likes taking visits, so that part will continue and likely make FSU fans nervous until he shuts it down. I have not heard there's a lot to worry about here, but the concern exists as long as he's taking visits.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Clem, Ala, Aub, UGA, GT
|
Thurman has family ties to FSU. Visited in spring. Plans to return in June.
|
Marcus Woodson
Chris Thomsen
