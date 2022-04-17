 Top TE prospects for Florida State's 2023 football recruiting class
Tight End Hot Board: Breaking down FSU Football's top prospects

Michael Langston
With spring football coming to a conclusion last week for Florida State, it's a great time to start looking closer at the Seminoles' 2023 recruiting class.

And we'll continue our Hot Board breakdowns with the tight end position, where the Seminoles already have one commitment but are still looking at several other targets.

Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's TE board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the offensive line.

Randy Pittman has been committed to FSU since last year but is still visiting other schools.
Randy Pittman has been committed to FSU since last year but is still visiting other schools. (Rivals.com)

TIGHT ENDS (EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)

Outlook on TE Randy Pittman 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commit (Soft)

Ole Miss, UF, Miss St

Pittman says he's all in. But he's still visiting other schools.

Chris Thomsen,

Mike Norvell

The Skinny on FSU & Pittman

Pittman is doing and saying all the right things when it comes to his FSU commitment. He has said he's all in and that he believes in Mike Norvell's vision and where FSU is going. He also says he likes what the 'Noles are going to do with him in this offense. He has visited FSU multiple times this spring and was there again recruiting for FSU at the spring game.

But at the same time, he's enjoying the process and likes taking visits, so that part will continue and likely make FSU fans nervous until he shuts it down. I have not heard there's a lot to worry about here, but the concern exists as long as he's taking visits.

Outlook on TE Jelani Thurman 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

Clem, Ala, Aub, UGA, GT

Thurman has family ties to FSU. Visited in spring. Plans to return in June.

Marcus Woodson

Chris Thomsen
{{ article.author_name }}