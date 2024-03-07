Advertisement
Timpson breaks FSU's season record for double-doubles in win over Wake

Makayla Timpson set a school record with her 16th double-double on Thursday.
Makayla Timpson set a school record with her 16th double-double on Thursday. (FSU athletics)
Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Makayla Timpson scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, while Ta’Niya Latson scored 19 points as the Florida State women’s basketball team jumped out to a considerable lead early and defeated Wake Forest 70-53 on Thursday.

Timpson shot 7 of 10 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. The junior now has 16 double-doubles this season, breaking the single-season school record set by Natasha Howard in 2013-14.

Latson shot 6 of 12 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The sophomore also pulled down six rebounds but had eight turnovers.

O’Mariah Gordon had 12 points and four assists.

Timpson had 16 points in the first half as FSU grabbed a 37-17 lead.

FSU (22-9, 13-6 ACC) advances to play Syracuse on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Seminoles lost at Syracuse 79-73 in January.

