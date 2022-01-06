Top FSU tackler Jammie Robinson announces return for 2022

Christmas passed more than a week ago, but Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is still opening presents.

Veteran safety Jammie Robinson announced Thursday that he is returning to the Seminoles for the 2022 season.

Robinson transferred to FSU before the start of the 2021 season and immediately established himself as one of the Seminoles' best defensive players.

The Georgia product, who started his career at South Carolina, led FSU this past season with 85 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. There was speculation that he might leave early for the NFL after earning first-team All-ACC honors.

