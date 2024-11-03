Tramell Jones still recruiting hard for FSU, confident in Mike Norvell

But four-star QB commit Tramell Jones Jr. has not given up despite how things have gone on and off the field for the program he is about to join in December. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin quarterback was back at Florida State this weekend and was donning his recruiting hat as Florida State hosted a pair of Florida pass catchers that he has known for years.

The recruiting trail has been quite unkind to Florida State in the past few months, as many key pieces to Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class have left the class to pursue other opportunities.

"If they want to come and play early, they can," Jones said on his message to said visitors. "I've known Tae (Tae'Shaun Gelsey) for a long time. I'm good friends with Jayvan (Boggs) because we played together on SFE (South Florida Express). I'm around those guys, talking to those guys a lot. It was good to be able to get Jayvan here even though he is committed to UCF. I know Tae, his family and what they have going on, they like FSU a lot. We'll see how that unfolds."

But Jones understands the ramifications of what this dreadful season has done to the 2025 class that has already lost a lot of elite talent and may not stop bleeding before signing day in a month. Jones is staying positive and is pushing the message that he wants players that want a chance to make an early impact.

"I think you want to bring in guys that want to be part of something and make it better, guys that want to come and make an impact on the program," Jones said. "Push the guys that are with them and be the reason FSU gets back to what it is supposed to be. That's the message to them. They want to come in, get a chance to play early, get a chance to make an impact. If that's what you want to do; come here."

"Get those playmakers around me," he continued. "I think that's what every wants to see. Everyone wants to see the playmakers and see the class come together. We've lost a lot of guys that were key parts to the class. We're still going after them, we're still going after a lot of guys to be a part of this class.

Tramell remains completely shut down in his recruitment and is not hearing from other schools. But more importantly, he remains bought in to the program and what Mike Norvell had built before (and will have to rebuild again).

"It's the vision. When they weren't here and they weren't 13-0, the vision that Coach Norvell saw — he got there. He is still staying resilient, still staying positive, and staying the same guy every time I talk to him. I got to see him in person when he is at his lowest moment and has all this weight bearing on him, you still see the same guy every day and you still see the consistency," Jones said.

Jones, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury just two weeks into his senior season, has been traveling around on a wheeled walker with his leg propped up. He said that he can walk but is taking extra precautions to be fully ready to join the team in December.